If you’re a comedy fan, you’re in luck tonight. The 25th anniversary of Russell Simmon’s Def Comedy Jam is premiering today (Sept. 26) exclusively on Netflix.

READ: Netflix Launches ‘Def Comedy Jam 25′ In Honor Of Iconic Show

The legendary program, originally airing on HBO, has showcased a slew of prominent funny men and women throughout its history. It also gave people of color a platform to comically bemoan the ills of society through a smart perspective. Not only was it socially conscious, it was also hilarious.

READ: Kevin Hart’s Video Subscription App To Stream Classic ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Episodes

Recently, VIBE was on the scene, while actress/dancer Paris Nicole held down the red carpet interviews for us, at the exclusive taping hosted at the Beverly Hilton for the program’s tribute show. In attendance were many of the greats that have presided over the Def Comedy Jam stage like D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Katt Williams, Steve Harvey and long time show MC Martin Lawrence.

“As minorities when you get into Hollywood you find out that there aren’t many things that are set up solely for you,” Williams said. “There are shenanigans involved. It’s who you know and the money. Comedy doesn’t count these people are going to laugh at whoever is the funniest.”