At a glance, Playboy Magazine seemed to be the fixture for legendary blondes like the late Marylin Monroe, Jenny McCarthy and Lindsay Lohan, but there were plenty women of color who made their imprint on Hugh Hefner’s pop culture creation.

Darine Stern landed on the cover in 1971 as the magazine’s first black solo cover model. Stern was also considered the mag’s first black playmate in 1965. Other firsts would follow like Renee Tension; the first black Playmate of the Year and Jayne Kennedy; the first black actress to grace the cover.

The mag has also had its fair share of Latin and Asian women, all increasing sales and diversity among the Playboy empire.

*Not pictured: Ida Ljungqvist (2009 Playmate of the Year), Patrice Hollis (2007), Kia Drayton (2006), Elan Carter (1994), Jean Bell (1969), Julie Woodson (1973), Rosane Katon (1978), Anne-Marie Fox (1982), Venice Kong (1985) Lorraine Olivia (1990) Karin Taylor (1996) and Holly Joan Hart March (1999).

