Ahead of her new album Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato teams up with Lil Wayne to drop her new single “Lonely.”

Atop a wave of melancholy, Lovato sings of a seemingly unrequited love causing her to feel isolated in heart break. As she bemoans her precarious situation, the “How to Love” rapper lends his lyrical prowess to the track.

In fact, Lil Wayne is reportedly the only collaboration on Demi’s forthcoming, sixth studio LP, which has a catalogue of 12 songs. The first single off the project ”Sorry not Sorry,” peaked at No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to “Lonely” below. Tell Me You Love Me hits shelves Friday (Sept. 29).