In 2006, NFL star Warrick Dunn teamed with Habitat for Humanity to provide Deshuan Watson and his family with a brand new fully furnished home. More than a decade after his family received a fresh start, Watson is paying it forward by helping other families.

The 22-year-old rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans, donated his first game paycheck to three of the team’s cafeteria workers who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

A video of the emotional moment was shared on the Texans’ Twitter page on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

“I appreciate ya’ll,” Watson says after presenting the shocked employees with checks. “Hopefully that’ll get you back on your feet and anything else ya’ll need, I’m always here to help.”

“If you can, you must.”@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Watson is one of several Texans players who have donated time and money to help those affected by the hurricane, including defensive end JJ Watt who raised millions through his hurricane relief fund.