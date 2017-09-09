Spotify Crowns “Despacito” Most Streamed Song, Globally

On Friday morning (Sept. 8) Spotify revealed which songs listeners streamed most this summer. With more than 786 million streams to date, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito (Remix)” with Justin Bieber takes the crown as most streamed song, globally.

READ: Don Omar Announces Retirement Tour, Offers Dollar Tickets To Puerto Rico Concerts

According to Spotify, DJ Khaled and French Montana round out the top three most-streamed songs globally, with Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller at No. 2, and French’s “Unforgettable” coming in at No. 3. Other artists making up Spotify’s global songs of the summer list include Calvin Harris, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

“2017 gave us the summer of Latin Music” said Rocio Guerrero, Spotify’s Head of Latin Culture. “For the first time ever we have seven Latin songs on Spotify’s global chart, including both the original and remix of “Despacito”, this summer’s undisputed anthem.

READ: Cardi B Announces Her Debut Album Is Coming In October

Danny Ocean, one of Spotify’s burgeoning Latin artists, is also huge success having racked in over 318 million streams with “Me Rehúso.”

This summer’s most streamed songs were picked out by looking at Spotify’s most listened to tracks between June 21 and August 27, 2017.