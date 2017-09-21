Mother nature has aggressively attacked the Caribbean, Mexico and parts of South Florida throughout the last couple of weeks with Hurricane Irma, Maria and an earthquake.

Mexico was hit on Tuesday with a massive 7.1 earth shattering quake. Ironically, the quake hit on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor which claimed the lives of thousands in Mexico City. According to the Los Angeles Times, the death toll stands at 230. Reportedly, at least 800 people were injured in Mexico City.

In Puerto Rico, things are also precarious due to the passing of two hurricanes just days apart from each other. On Wednesday (Sept. 20) the islands electricity was out completely. It’s estimated that parts of the island will be without electricity for months due to the 30 inches of rain that inundated some areas.

Reportedly, 15 people were killed in Dominica, the island’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted on Facebook.

In efforts to help out these places whom been devastated by these natural disasters, artists from all over are encouraging the public to donate to different types of organizations. In an exclusive video on Billboard, Marc Anthony urged people to donate to Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief efforts.

Salma Hayek also started her own fundraiser through the site, crowdrise.

There are also a slew of other initiatives urging the masses to help. Here’s a list of different organizations you can contribute to. Through Save The Children, there is the Hurricane Maria Children’s Relief Fund.

In the meantime, we’ve partnered with @HispanicFed. You can donate to relief efforts here in two clicks: https://t.co/OIsUUJU0eD — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 21, 2017

You can also reach out to these organizations:

All Hands

Salvation Army

Unicef Mexico

Oxfam Mexico