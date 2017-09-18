Many criticized the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment for omitting key figures in the entertainment industry who have passed away this past year, such as Harry Dean Stanton, Charlie Murphy and Dick Gregory.

According to Gregory’s son Christian, the legendary comedian and activist’s family was never contacted by the Academy for the segment. TMZ notes that Christian said his father’s snub was “especially disrespectful” to his father’s legacy.

“Christian points out most actors and producers of color wouldn’t even be working in TV without Dick’s civil rights activism and success in entertainment,” the site continues.

The site says that Murphy’s camp was contacted for the segment, but he was still not included in the televised segment. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has not commented on the omissions.