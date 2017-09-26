Entertainment moguls Diddy and DJ Khaled are teaming up once again in the name of music. According to TMZ, the pair reportedly agreed to judge a new talent competition show titled “The Four.”

The Ciroc ambassadors will also be joined by two other unidentified people – one will be a performer while the other is an esteemed songwriter. “It will be an ongoing battle, with new competitors trying to knock out the front-runners,” the site explains of the hip-hop-centric program. The winner will receive total support from each judge to help establish their career.

Details are still forthcoming.