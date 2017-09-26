Diddy, DJ Khaled Reportedly Partner Up For Talent Competition Show, ‘The Four’
Entertainment moguls Diddy and DJ Khaled are teaming up once again in the name of music. According to TMZ, the pair reportedly agreed to judge a new talent competition show titled “The Four.”
The Ciroc ambassadors will also be joined by two other unidentified people – one will be a performer while the other is an esteemed songwriter. “It will be an ongoing battle, with new competitors trying to knock out the front-runners,” the site explains of the hip-hop-centric program. The winner will receive total support from each judge to help establish their career.
Details are still forthcoming.