It seems like the DJ Carnage and Young Thug project is more than just talk between the rapper and the DJ. The full project, dubbed Young Martha, arrives tomorrow. But first, the duo unveiled a mean newbie with “Liger.”

With a hypnotic backdrop combined with blaring flutes, Jeffery proceeds to run the length of the track by rapping about from everything from tigers to sex to Rolex watches, among other topics.

“I bought a rollie but I coulda bought a viper/Everybody got tigers so I want go get a liger/I’m so different from these niggas, I won’t be like ‘em/I bought a Bentley then I went and chopped the top off/I got a bad bitch inside and I’ll get topped off/I got a foreign Rari, then I cut the top off,” raps Thugga.

Just last week, Carnage released a mean collaboration with Young Thug and Meek Mill on “Homie.” Young Martha marks DJ Carnage’s first project since his Step Brothers EP in March, which was also a joint effort with Bay Area artist G-Eazy. As for Young Thug, Young Martha follows the June release of his Beautiful Thugger Girls effort.

Listen to “Liger” above.