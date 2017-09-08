DJ Carnage is cooking up something special, and we’re here for it.

Last year, the Guatemala-born producer teased a project with Young Thug. And for months now he’s been teasing a collaboration with Young Thug and Meek Mill. Well, today (Sept. 8), Carnage finally dropped the Thugga and Meek collab, with accompanying visuals, titled “Homie.”

In the Oscar Hudson-directed video, Meek, Thug, and Carnage maneuver, and feast on food, through an eerie house where pictures are hung upside down on the wall, and white butlers can be found hanging a fellow butler.

Despite the bizarre video, the track is packed with energy and solid lyrics. Atlanta’s Young Thug exposes more ardor than usual on his verse as well as the song’s hook.

“Put that fuckboy on the newspaper/In the sea with some tons strapped to his ankles/Fuck nigga, try me at any angle/I’ma shoot him and turn him into an angel/Boy, you gon’ turn him into an angel?/Fuck yeah, turn him to an angel/Don’t come around with the anger/You know everybody having bangers/If a pussy nigga play with me/Swear to god Kirk Franklin can’t save him/I can get you whacked real easy/You are not a Power Ranger/You a stranger, pussy boy you in danger,” raps Young Thug.

Earlier this year, DJ Carnage launched his Heavyweight label and introduced his alter ego, Thirty Rack.

Watch the video above.