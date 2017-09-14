After DJ Envy released the first single with DJ Sliink and Fetty Wap from his forthcoming album, A Kid From Queens, 1/3 of the Breakfast Club finally dropped the official video for “Text Ur Number.”

The cinematic visuals feature Envy, Fetty Wap and DJ Sliink plotting the party of all parties in New Jersey — while ducking the feds in the process. Viewers are also treated to shots of beautiful women during a live pool party, while Envy leaves his son in charge to watch the crib. Watch the drama unfold.