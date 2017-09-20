It looks like DMX’s health is on the upswing following a seemingly successful stint in rehab. According to TMZ, the “We Right Here” rapper is regaining his strength after spending a few months in a New England rehab facility.

The New Yorker’s lawyer, Murray Richman, shared that X is “back to being human again.” He’s also packed on 40 pounds and plans to extend his stay by another 30 days to further complete his rehabilitation.

In mid-July, court documents were filed alleging that X evaded $1.7 million in taxes. Legal officials said the 46-year-old “concealed” his dividends for an extensive period of time.

X’s case is still pending and will reportedly resume once he returns home from rehab.