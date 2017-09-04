Over 20 years after his death, Tupac Shakur’s story lives on. A new documentary has opened a claim that the artist knew his killer.

Snapped: Notorious airing on the Oxygen network Sept. 10, features close friends, family members and those who knew Shakur the best. The 25-year-old was shot Sept. 7 1996 in Las Vegas and died six days later from his injuries. TMZ reports the two-hour documentary features details behind the rapper’s life, including his friendship with fellow late rapper Notorious B.I.G and his final words.

The site also shares Shakur nodded when asked if he knew who fired the .40-caliber gun used in the shooting, but that portion isn’t included in the trailer. No questions followed because police reportedly refused to use their resources to look any further into the shooting. As we all know, Shakur was adamant on his feelings of police and the growing fatal trend of police brutality in the 90’s.

Commentators in the documentary include journalist and author Toure, rappers Danny Boy, Yo-Yo, DJ Mister Cee and Tupac’s first manager, Leila Steinberg.

Three suspects arose after the shooting, including Biggie, Orlando Anderson, a member of the southside Crips gang and Suge Knight, who was in the vehicle when the rapper was killed. All three have denied a part in the rapper’s death. Biggie faced the same fate as Pac a year later, Anderson was killed in a gang shooting in 1998 and Knight is currently in jail on charges related to death of a former friend.

Pac’s murder remains unsolved with little hope of an official case reopening anytime soon.

Snapped: Notorious will air this Sunday. Watch the trailer above.

