Roosevelt Skerrit, the prime minister of the commonwealth of Dominica, has given an update on the catastrophic effects of Category 5 Hurricane Maria.

“So far, we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” wrote Skerrit on Facebook regarding the devastation the late-night storm has wreaked on the Caribbean island.

He wrote that due to the winds and rain the storm produced, the amount of structural damage to buildings and homes is “mind-boggling.” The roof to his own home was destroyed because of high winds, he wrote in a previous report on his Facebook page.

What he’s most interested in, however, is rescuing those who are feared to be trapped or in danger.

“Come tomorrow morning we will hit the road, as soon as the all clear is given, in search of the injured and those trapped in the rubble,” Skerrit wrote. “I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating…indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured.”

According to reports, the winds reached 160 mph and are believed to be headed towards St. Croix and Puerto Rico next. Dominica’s population is 73,000. Read Skerrit’s full report below.

