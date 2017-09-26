Don Lemon: “Taking A Knee Is Constitutionally Protected”

Don Lemon didn’t waste anytime on CNN Tonight this week as he laid out important takeaways President Donald Trump’s criticism of the now-wave of athletes taking a knee for racial equality.

On Monday (Sept. 25), Lemon explained why so many athletes have followed in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick. Over the weekend, Trump labeled athletes who refused to take part in the national anthem “sons of bi**hes” who should be terminated for using their first amendment rights.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired,'” Trump said. “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

In addition to slamming NBA athlete Stephen Curry for refusing to visit the White House, his racist rhetoric has been centered on black athletes who he beleives disrespect the nation’s flag. Lemon reminds us all of the bigger picture by referring to Colin Kaepernick’s mission to bring attention to police brutality towards people of color. He also dropped a few truth bombs on Trump’s vision.

“Here is what this is about. It’s about focusing attention on racial injustice, focusing attention on racial injustice,” he said. “It’s about challenging our country to extend the promise of that flag to all citizens, including the citizens whose ancestors were slaves.”

The U.S. Flag Code doesn’t label the refusal to take apart in the national anthem unconstitutional, Lemon points out. He also extended his argument to include the act of patriotism and its importance in our current political climate.

“You may not agree with Colin Kaepernick or the scores of players who take a knee or took a knee this weekend. And that is okay, you don’t have to agree with them,” he added. “But that’s not really the point here. No American gets to tell another American how to express their love for this country.”

Protests on the football field continued Monday evening when the Dallas Cowboys took a knee with owner Jerry Jones leading their prayer. Their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, locked arms in solidarity with the military.

The Dallas Cowboys NFL team knelt in unity before the U.S. national anthem, in defiance of Trump's recent comments about the protests. pic.twitter.com/WY40NFWPfo — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 26, 2017

Watch Lemon’s take up top.

