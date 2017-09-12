Don Lemon has a sorted, almost turbulent relationship with the public, one that’s even gotten him exiled from the proverbial cookout Black Twitter never has. However as of late, the CNN broadcaster has earned a few points that may have merited him at the very least a to-go plate.

As media outlets continue to cover the wreckage caused by Hurricane Irma, reporter Sara Sidner was recorded being thrashed by the harsh winds and attempted to demonstrate Irma’s strength by juxtaposing it against her own size.

READ Watch Don Lemon End A Broadcast After Being Accused Of Promoting Fake News

“And this wind — I am not a small woman, as you know, Don. I am a chunky girl, and it is blowing me around when the gusts come really, really hard,’ Sidner said.

Lemon took a break from being a broadcaster and while smiling, related to Sidner on a human level and said she’s beautiful regardless of her size.

READ Don Lemon Delivered One Of The Year’s Best Reads Against Donald Trump

“You’re a beautiful woman no matter what size you are. There’s nothing wrong with having a little curve,” Lemon said.

I fell in love with Don Lemon a little💕 #CNN #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Yw4NoG69Lr — La Femme Miserable (@FilleMiserable) September 11, 2017

Very classy, Mr. Lemon.