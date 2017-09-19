Budding Harlem Rapper Don Mykel Releases His New EP, ‘Infinite’

Harlem continues to birth distinguished MCs. After making a name for himself on Sway’s Doomsday Cypher, Black Mecca native Don Mykel is looking to take his talents to new heights on his recently released EP, Infinite.

Over eight songs, Mykel runs the hip-hop field with thought-provoking metaphors, moral instructions and encouraging doses of raps about conquering his spirit. With lines like “I’ll give you a wider lens/Focus on the truth of God instead of the lies of men” and “these earthly diseases want my brain waves on low frequencies, but my immunity increases frequently,” it’s clear as day that this 22-year-old was more Wu-Tang Clan–and Jay Electronica–raised than Gucci Mane or Jeezy.

Infinite isn’t surface-level hip-hop, but if you’re into dissecting layered rhymes, then check out the budding rhymer.

Stream Infinite below.

