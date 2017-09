Don Omar is retiring. To say goodbye, the reggaeton superstar has announced his Forever King… The Last Tour.

The “Danza Kuduro” singer made the official announcement on Thursday, posting a black-and-white picture to social media, revealing that tickets to his home-country shows at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan will start at 99 cents each. The tour-launching shows will take place Dec. 15–17.

The specially priced tickets go on sale Sept. 9 at the arena ticket office from 7a.m.–10 a.m. Regular tickets will be available the same day.

“It will be a great opportunity to thank everyone on my island and return what I received,” said Omar.

The final tour will be produced by SBS Entertainment. No dates have been announced for the U.S. leg.

“It is an honor to be part of a historic moment for Don Omar and Puerto Rico, and we thank him and the Puerto Ricans for allowing us to create and bring the best entertainment,” said Lucas Piña, SBS Entertainment senior vice president.



