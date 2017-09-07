Don Q Joins ‘Power 99’s’ Cosmic Kev For A Raw Freestyle Session

Coming off the release of Corner Stories: Reloaded, Don Q continues to stay busy with the recent releases of his music visuals for “Oh You The Plug?” and “Protect Ya Patek.”

today (Sept. 7), the Bronx native has more goodies in the bag. The Highbridge signee linked with Cosmic Kev on Philly’s ‘Power 99′ to serve-up an offering of mean, head-nodding raps.

In related Highbride the Label news, Q’s Highbridge label mate, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, is prepping for the release of his debut album, The Bigger Artist. A Boogie recently spoke about his forthcoming effort with Billboard’s music writer, Carl Lamarre.

“The album about to be crazy, man. September 29th. Shit is about to be different, man. I ain’t gonna lie, it’s gonna be different vibes, man. You see how I do love songs? It’s gonna be those in there, but I threw different types of vibes in it that I don’t really go on. So I got a song with Chris Brown on there, Trey Songz on there, I got 21 [Savage] on there, PnB Rock, NBA YoungBoy. It’s about to be different, man.”

Boogie continues: “It’s gonna be kind of connecting to my other projects. Like, I started off throwing out Artist. I made that my first mixtape. Then, I threw out TBA, which means “to be announced.” Right now, it’s “The Bigger Artist.” So it’s all connecting. But I stopped doing that mixtape thing. I’m not really rocking with mixtapes no more. EPs and albums, that’s it.”

Fans can cop The Bigger Artist on Sept. 29. In the meantime, check out Don Q’s freestyle above.