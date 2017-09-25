Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on Muslim-majority countries reportedly expired on Sunday (Sept. 24). But like any dictator, Trump has already found a new way to oppress people and torment the country. The president reportedly signed off on a new ban, restricting travelers from eight countries.

The new restrictions will reportedly affect Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The ban will reportedly be in effect on Oct. 18.

Despite the new restrictions, officials have reportedly stated that valid visas will not be revoked. Some of the countries listed however, will face full bans, although the terms have not been specified just yet. Other countries, such as Venezuela, have more “tailored” restrictions that apply to government officials and their families, according to THR.

Following the ban announcement, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a statement in response to the president. “Six of President Trump’s targeted countries are Muslim,” ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero said. “The fact that Trump has added North Korea — with few visitors to the U.S. — and a few government officials from Venezuela doesn’t obfuscate the real fact that the administration’s order is still a Muslim ban. President Trump’s original sin of targeting Muslims cannot be cured by throwing other countries onto his enemies list.”

The ACLU, as well as partnering organizations, are reportedly fighting against this ban in the Supreme Court. Arguments will reportedly start on Oct. 18.