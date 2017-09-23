Donald Trump took time out of his schedule to once again aim his comments at the NFL. The 71-year-old placed the politics aside during a rally in Huntsville, Ala., (Sept. 22), to give his take on pro-athletes who protest the national anthem within the league.

To a roaring crowd, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bi**h off the field right now, out, he’s fired.”

Per the Associated Press, Trump said those who decide to take a knee are showing “a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.”

This revelation arrives a few days after a group of current and former NFL players penned a memo to the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, on recognizing November as “activism awareness” month.

Our focus has been to identify and place our efforts on the key areas of reform where our influence and support can make a meaningful difference in the community. Those include prioritizing Criminal Justice Reform and Police/Community Relations Engagement. Within those two areas that includes: police transparency/accountability, bail reform, criminalization of poverty, mass incarceration (mandatory minimum sentences, juvenile life parole) and Clean Slate Act, which also includes emphasis on diversion of funds towards community based programs, education and training. (More information below – see Addendum). Through Police/Community Relations & Engagement, we are working with grass roots organizations and police directly through various efforts to build trust within our communities and increase educational and employment opportunities.

Trump’s statement later found its way to Goodell, who published a retort denouncing the president’s comments.