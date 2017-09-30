While spending time at a golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, President Donald Trump found time to take to Twitter to slam San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for “poor leadership ability” after she criticized the slow response in relief efforts for Puerto Rico.

Trump’s twitter fingers went off Saturday (Sept. 30), stating Cruz and the people of Puerto Rico “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.” His comments come just days before his expected trip to the island on Tuesday (Oct. 3), where millions are left without clean water and power after Hurricane Maria.

Trump sent praise to military and federal workers who were reportedly doing “a fantastic job.” After facing immediate backlash from the Latinx community and its affiliates, Trump went on to claim news outlets were painting his relief efforts to Puerto Rico in a bad light.

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Cruz responded to the noise by remaining focused on the people.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

“We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency, and the bureaucracy,” Cruz said Friday (Sept. 29) at a news conference which more than likely set off Trump’s twitter rant. Surrounded by private donations, Cruz called out the Trump administration for failing to provide additional distribution assistance. Cruz also claimed many of the donations sent to Puerto Rico have been from companies like Goya.

“This is what we got last night. Four pallets of water, three pallets of meals, and 12 pallets of infant food — which, I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek,” she said. “So I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

Trump isn’t the only one who beleives his efforts are A1. CNN reports interim Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke believed FEMA and federal officers in Puerto Rico was a “good news story” for the administration.”I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane,” Duke said Thursday (Sept. 28).

Find out how you can help the people of Puerto Rico here.