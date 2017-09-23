Donald Trump’s take on pro-athletes that don’t agree with his political agenda continues to pick up steam this weekend. Trump switched gears from the NFL to the NBA when he decided to withdraw his White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday morning (Sept. 23), Trump wrote, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

This news arrives a day after the Warriors’ point guard expressed his opposition to attending a celebration ceremony at the White House for winning last season’s NBA championship.

“That we don’t stand for basically what our president… the things that he said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right terms that we won’t stand for it,” Curry said, per The Washington Post. “By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.”

Stephen Curry doesn’t hold back on whether he’ll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

To sum up most spectators’ sentiments, Detroit Lions’ Eric Ebron tweeted a statement that has gone viral on the social media platform.