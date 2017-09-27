DOOM And WESTSIDE GUNN Deliver The Grit On New Song, “Gorilla Monsoon”

DOOM’s Missing Notebook Rhymes tracks have disappeared from Adult Swim, but he has more in-store for thirsty fans. Back in August, DOOM fka MF Doom and Adult Swim announced that 15 unreleased records would debut on the TV network’s website for the next 15 weeks.

Since Aug. 7, DOOM has dropped off seven records including collaboration with the likes of Alchemist, Jay Electronica, Kool Keith, and the late Sean Price.

As most things that are too good to be true usually are, Adult Swim has pulled the plug on the series — according to Mass Appeal.

“Adult Swim is ending our relationship with DOOM, and thus, the remaining Missing Notebook Rhymes will unfortunately have to remain…missing. We are glad to have had the chance to provide the previous free tracks to our fans.”

However, Doom and Westside Gunn have come right back with a new collaboration titled “Gorilla Monson,” expect to hear more from WESTSIDEDOOM in the near future.

Listen to DOOM’s “Gorilla Monsoon” featuring Westside Gunn below.