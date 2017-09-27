Media platform Uninterrupted courted Drake and his good friends in the NBA, LeBron James and Chris Bosh to discuss the legacy and impact of the Toronto Raptors’ former franchise player Vince Carter.

All three men vividly remember the Vinsanity hysteria that took over the NBA in the ’90s. From his style to his monstrous dunks, the basketball legend made a mark on more than just Toronto — he influenced generations of young NBA stars. And, we can’t forget the fact that he made Canada cool before the 6 God and Justin Bieber.

