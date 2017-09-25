This past weekend was a somber one for Drake and his OVO family. After announcing the death of his longtime friend, Anthony “Fif” Soares — who was shot and killed outside of his Toronto apartment complex two weeks ago — Drake attended his funeral at Ogden Funeral Home chapel in Scarborough, Ontario on Saturday (Sept. 23).

WATCH: Graphic Video Shows Drake’s Friend Being Murdered In Toronto

According to TMZ, Drake chose not to speak at the funeral, but was one of the pallbearers. In the video obtained by the outlet, a sense of gloom pervaded the area, as the “6 God” assisted in laying his friend to rest.

After his untimely demise several weeks back, Drake voiced his heartaches on Instagram. “RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive — Forever Fif,” he wrote.

Last week, Toronto police unearthed disturbing footage that caught the altercation between Fif and two men outside of his apartment complex. Police have yet to identify the suspects. On the music front, over the weekend, NFL star Landon Collins offered a quick preview of a new Drake track on his Snapchat. The string-laden track found the Toronto diving into his bag of tricks, as he dished out a football metaphor, as well.

“Like Sanders on the Detroit Lions, give you the run around and I bury you where they won’t find you.”

Check out the video of Drake at Fif’s funeral below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.com.

READ: Drake Adds To His Tattoo Collection With New Ink Of Denzel Washington