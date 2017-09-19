It’s clear by now that Drake has an affinity for inking his body with portraits of his biggest inspirations. In the past year, he’s gotten tattoos of some of the finest artists in music, but now the OVO artist is crossing over into Hollywood with his latest addition. Drizzy reportedly got a tattoo of none other than Denzel Washington, and it’s pretty lit.

This isn’t any regular photo of Denzel. The tattoo reportedly mimics a vintage portrait of the Academy Award-winner in Spike Lee’s movie, Mo’ Betta Blues. Denzel’s profile is also accompanied by a saxophone. In addition to Washington, Drizzy also got a tattoo of OVO affiliate, FIF, who was recently killed this past weekend.

Denzel’s face joins an elite bunch. He also has tats of Sade, Lil Wayne, and Aaliyah. Check out Drake’s latest body art, courtesy of his tattoo artist, Inal Bersekov.