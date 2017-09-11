Drake Would Like To See Vince Carter Return To The Toronto Raptors

From 1998 to 2004, Vince Carter adorned the Toronto Raptors’ jersey as he sought to bring glory and honor to the NBA team. The famed athlete was later traded to the then New Jersey Nets three years after he led the franchise to the 2000 NBA Playoffs. From there, Carter played for the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Pheonix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and presently, the Sacramento Kings. Now, an esteemed Toronto native would like to see Carter back in the team’s colors before he begins to think about bowing out of the league indefinitely.

During a screening of The Carter Effect that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 9), executive producer Drake said “Air Canada” should return as king in the north one more time. “It would be amazing, hopefully, for Vince to give us one last chance to not just give him a standing ovation for one night or two nights out of the year,” he said according to The Undefeated. Maverick Carter, LeBron James and Adel “Future the Prince” Nur also serve as executive producers, Billboard noted.

During the panel’s discussion following the movie, which highlights Carter’s budding professional career in Toronto, the “Know Yourself” rapper also highlighted the impact the 40-year-old would have on him for his future endeavors.

“It just let me know that it was possible. It was confidence. It was the realization that it was attainable,” the Raptors’ global ambassador said. “This guy could come over here and lift us up. Imagine if it was one of us that could make it out there.”