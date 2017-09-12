According to reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is allegedly concerned about the well-being and safety of Dream Renee, the 10-month-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

TMZ reports that the department went to L.A. County Dependency Court to determine if the baby is in a safe environment. The site claims that DCFS opened up an investigation regarding Chyna’s alleged drug use, even before her highly-publicized split from Rob.

The child’s parents were in the news over the summer after Mr. Kardashian posted explicit pictures of Chyna on his Instagram page amidst cheating allegations. Chyna obtained a restraining order against her baby’s father, alleging that he was physically abusive towards her.

People recently reported that Rob has been told to “lay low” as the court case continues on.

“There have been concerns that he will lose custody,” the article reads. “He just can’t act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him.”