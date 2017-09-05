DVSN Slows Down The “Mood” With New Love Ballad

Last month, R&B duo DVSN shared the news, and official artwork, for their forthcoming project Morning After. Today (Sept.5) — ironically Sept. 5th is also the name of DVSN’s 2016 album — Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 share a new single titled, “Mood.”

Over a relaxing, piano-led instrumental, crooner Daniel hits soothing high notes as he addresses his relationship problems and more on the sensual track.

“You don’t wanna fall back/I don’t want to fall back tonight/I just want my old baby/You just want to know it’s alright/For you to not take it alone/For me not to take care of you/’Cause you been taking it all in stride,” sings Daniel.

“Mood” follows DVSN’s latest single, “Don’t Choose.”

Listen to the love song above.