Dwyane Wade and LeBron James will soon be reunited on the court, a number of sources claim. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski, Wade has reportedly signed a one-year, $2.3 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal could reportedly be signed as early as Wednesday (Sept. 27), allowing Wade to leave the Chicago Bulls, The Vertical’s Shams Charania states.

Wade played for the Bulls last NBA season, averaging 18.3 points per game. Before then, he spent 13 seasons of his career with the Miami Heat, after he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 draft. He played alongside James from 2010 until 2014.

Wade hasn’t been the only NBA star to make a huge change this season. It was recently announced that Carmelo Anthony would be leaving the New York Knicks for the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Kyrie Irving would be joining the Boston Celtics.

Wade has not issued a statement regarding the reports. Stay tuned for more information.