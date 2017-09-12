In July, jazz virtuoso and singer-songwriter Esperanza Spalding announced that her next LP, Exposure, would be written and recorded entirely during a uninterrupted 77-hour live stream. She’s planning to finish 10 songs, with help from guest musicians.

READ: Esperanza Spalding Lands Teaching Job At Harvard

In a statement at the time, she explained the appeal of the project: “The necessity to keep going because it’s live draws up another depth of creative facility that can’t be reached when you know you can try again tomorrow.”

READ: 8 Popular Afro-Latina Vixens

As of the time of this writing, she’s improvising and layering vocal melodies with the help of an engineer while sitting on a couch. Tune in up top.

This article originally appeared on Spin.