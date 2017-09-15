In the midst of the controversy involving ESPN host Jemele Hill’s personal views against Donald Trump, the sports network reportedly tried to switch the “SportsCenter” host with another black host in the 6 p.m. time slot.

According to ThinkProgress, two sources closely connected to the situation said that “the sports network ‘reached out to two other black ESPN hosts,’ Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan, to take Hill’s place that evening.”

Not only did the possible replacements reportedly decline to take Hill’s spot for the evening, her co-host Michael Smith refused to do the show without Hill by his side. A spokesperson from ESPN denied the report, and said that they accept her apology.

“Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the week, Hill tweeted that she thinks that Trump is a white supremacist. which prompted a firestorm of negativity from many on the Internet. Her comments even prompted Trump to tweet earlier today.

“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming),” he wrote. “People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!”

