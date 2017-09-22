Fandom has reached new heights thanks to the social media age. Perspective seems to be a lost art with photos and follows taking on new meanings among the cool kids of the web. Case in point, Erykah Badu’s casual Throwback Thursday post which fans believe is an ode to XXXTentacion.

The ethereal singer-songwriter caught the attention of many on Thursday (Sept. 21) when she posted a photo from her extreme blonde days. The caption reads, “TBT 2011 AD” and “I [heart] xxx.”

Critics weren’t too welcoming of her blonde locks in 2011, with some shunning her changing her signature hair. The photo also features the singer without eyebrows, much like XXXTentacion’s new look. The troubling rapper shared his newly dyed grey locks and shaved eyebrows earlier this week.

“What are they gonna say now? Isn’t it clear I don’t give a f**k,” he said about the look. “If you feel as if your physical identity has to be the same as everyone else’s to be social acceptable, you’re stupid.”

Fans have flooded Badu’s page about the alleged co-sign, considering the Florida rapper’s current domestic abuse case. Expected to begin trial next month, the rapper has been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. Pitchfork recently shared selected transcripts of the victim’s testimony where she shared her account of the day-to-day abuse she received from the 19-year-old.

Badu isn’t the only one to show the slightest bit of attention to the rapper. Actor and DJ Ansel Elgort faced a wave of backlash for supporting the rapper on Twitter.

The Divergent Series actor deleted the tweet and shared with a fan he was unaware of the rapper’s legal troubles or connection to domestic violence.

The mainstream has gravitated towards XXXTentacion since his viral hit “Look At Me.” It’s also gotten him a collaboration with Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah Cyrus. While he doesn’t appear the video, his vocals are heard on the teen’s latest single, “Again.”

