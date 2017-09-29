Fresno, California’s Fashawn prides himself on being more than just one helluva of a rapper. The gifted individual also works every day to be a loving father, spouse and son. With the never-ending desire to be a provider for his loved ones, Mass Appeal’s left coast lyricist can’t afford to give up on his artistic hustle.

Most recently, he debuted a very personal project — his Manna EP — which was largely influenced by his mother’s love. After defeating her own demons, Fash credits his biggest supporter for helping him grow into the man that he always wanted to be.

“My mom’s amazing, she really has the survivor’s story, but at the end she broke the cycle. She’s a wonderful mother and grandmother to my daughter,” says the Cali rapper. “I’m proud of my mom, and she’s a big inspiration to me — and a big reason why I made Manna. She really got me back into into my faith and seeing how much the church helped resurrect my mom in front of my eyes — that made me a believer again.”

Watch more from Fashawn’s interview with VIBE’s Darryl Robertson below.

(Fashawn on his Manna Influences)

(Fashawn on working with producer Exile)

(Fashawn opens up about his days a youth group home)