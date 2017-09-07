As Hurricane Irma makes its way to Florida, it’s being reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency may soon run out cash to help those affected by the Category 5 tropical storm. According to CNN, if the disaster relief agency does end up in the red, FEMA will have to act on a IOU status with congress.

As of Tuesday, FEMA had $1.01 billion left after having shelled out $541 million to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. An official with office of management and budget said FEMA has enough cash to get them to Saturday. (Sept. 9)

The House passed an emergency relief bill Wednesday that would give $7.85 billion in emergency funds, a large portion going to FEMA and some to the Small Business Administration. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill today (Sept. 7) and add on another $7.4 billion, bringing the total to $15. 25 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief. Additionally, the Senate will vote on another $6.7 billion already slated for FEMA in a spending bill intended to keep the government from shutting down.

Once the bill heads back to the House, to be voted on any changes made the Senate, congress will have voted on almost $22 million in disaster relief fund.

However, if FEMA does run out of coins before congress can set in, the lights will remain on. Brock Long, the head of FEMA said he’ll keep “pushing forward” even if Congress doesn’t act in time. “I’m not letting money get in the way of my operation,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.