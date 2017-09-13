Since its debut, Rihanna’s widely-herald makeup line has been the talk of the town from sunup to sundown. From the highlighters to the sold out foundations, the internationally-known artist has hit a gold mine. Now, one of Rih’s favorite products from the line is being used for an alternative purpose.

According to Allure, the blotting sheet product is reportedly being used as rolling papers. One consumer allegedly tested it out, and although they failed, the Twitter user received recognition from the makeup line’s social media account. “Well, at least you tried…” @fentybeauty simply wrote.

Well, at least you tried… — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) September 10, 2017

BLOTTING PAPER. One of my faves. @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Arriving upon a week since Fenty Beauty launched, the foundation’s darker shades have sold out. Actress Gabourey Sidibe also praised the line for catering to women of color who have a hard time locating a foundation that blends perfectly with their skin tone.

In case you’re wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg. pic.twitter.com/RRiFkvQKR6 — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) September 9, 2017

In a cover story for ELLE, Rihanna dished on the first time she experienced makeup, namely lipstick, which is now her “secret weapon.” The “Diamonds” singer, who had her own collaboration with MAC for her RiRi Roo line said, “Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules.”

You can purchase items from her makeup line at Sephora or online at Fenty Beauty.