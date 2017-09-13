Eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Fergie returns with a brand new audiovisual for “You Already Know,” featuring none other than the chart-topping empress herself, Nicki Minaj.

The track, which samples Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two” and is produced by will.i.am, lives on Double Dutchess, Fergie’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album and very first visual LP experience. Out Sept. 22, Fergie readies her follow-up to The Dutchess under her own label Dutchess Music/BMG.

The black and white clip finds two of music’s most influential women interplay between braggadocious steez and sultry swag.

Fergie will make her first live appearance supporting the record with a headlining set at Rock In Rio in Brazil, Sept. 16. ‘Til then, watch her do her thing up top.