A volunteer firefighter from Ohio has been suspended indefinitely after a racist Facebook comment about black people has gained traction.

In the post, Franklin township firefighter Tyler Roysdon, 20, said that if he had to choose between saving a dog or a black man from a burning building, he would give the dog precedent over the human. Why? In his words, “one dog is more important than a million ni***rs.” The post was taken down, but the screenshots still remain.

According to WHIO-7 News, a disciplinary hearing by the trustees will be taking place on Sept. 27 to determine if Roysdon’s role will be officially terminated. Township Administrator Traci Stivers “took the most aggressive step he was legally allowed to take as he does not have the authority to terminate employees.”

Trustees President Brian Morris said that “Even if you take race out of it, it still would be wrong. I’m disgusted in what he said…We have a great group of men [firefighters] and disgusting comments from one individual does not represent the entire fire department.”

“We don’t pick and choose who needs us, we just go,” said Ryan Grubbs, who volunteers alongside Roysdon in Franklin. “We’re volunteers, we’re doing this because we love the community.”