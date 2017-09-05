Fitbit is continuing to add functionality to fitness.

After releasing tracking devices like the Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Blaze, the global wearable brand unveils its first smartwatch: the Fitbit Ionic watch. With more personalization features than its previous activity trackers, the Ionic comes built with new and stronger features allowing users to manage their health.

With its new relative SpO2 sensor, the Ionic now estimates a users blood oxygen level, which in turn serves as an indicator of sleep apnea. The improved multi-day battery offers up to 4 days of charge-free tracking, while the Fitbit Pay feature allows users to leave their wallet at home and make purchases at any store accepting contactless, NFC (Near field communication) payments. The smartwatch’s GPS tracking allows users to view their pace and distance, record elevation climbed, split times, view a map of their walk, run or bike ride and swim in a pool up to 50 meters, thanks to its added water resistance.

“With Ionic, we will deliver what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch,” shared James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit. “A health and fitness first platform that combines the power of personalization and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future.”

Aside from tracking the usual steps, calories, floors climbed and sleep stages, cardio fitness level (via an estimated VO2 Max), practice calm breathing and more, Fitbit is also launching Fitbit Coach which allows users to workout at anytime and anywhere with audio coaching and bodyweight exercise video workouts from the multi color screen of the Ionic watch. The personal training app, which premieres in Fall 2017, also allows users to select from a few coach options and build a workout program based on a user’s activity level.

To hear exercise cues while taking on squats or listen to your favorite playlist, Fitbit also unveiled its new wireless fitness headphones: the Fitbit Flyer. While working seamlessly with the Ionic watch, the headphone’s Bluetooth feature delivers phone-free workout sessions with 2 sound settings (Signature and Power Boost) due to the infused Waves sound technology.

Each ear piece includes ear tips, wings, and fins of various sizes to allow a more secure and personalized fit. The hydrophobic nano coating offers “sweatproof” usage perfect for the sweat-inducing workouts or downpour during an outdoor jog or run. With up to 6 hours of music playtime, every 15-minute charge offers an extra hour of battery life. Its dual microphone feature helps suppress external, conversation-interrupting noise while taking on high-quality sounding, hands-free calls.

The Ionic comes in silver gray tracker & blue gray band, smoke gray tracker & a charcoal band, and burnt orange tracker with a slate blue band. To learn more about the device, its accessories and how you can pre-order the $299.99 device before its October 2017 release, visit Fitbit.com/ionic.

As for the Fitbit Flyer, you’ll find it available in lunar gray and nightfall blue at the retail price of $129.95. You can learn more about the headphones over at Fitbit.com/flyer.

Bonus: Fitbit also launched its new wi-fi smart scale: the Fitbit Aria 2 and will be partnering with Adidas to deliver a Fitbit Ionic special edition device and training programs in 2018.