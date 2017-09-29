Florida’s attorney general wants to stop O.J. Simpson from relocating to the Sunshine State. According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter Friday (Sept. 29) urging the Florida Department of Corrections to block Simpson’s request to move to the state after he’s freed on parole, which could happen as early as next week.

In the letter, Bondi reportedly cited the infamous murder trial in which Simpson was acquitted but was later found financially liable in the a civil case stemming from the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Bondi went on to point out Simpson’s history of violent behavior, his 2008 robbery and kidnapping conviction that landed him in jail for the last nine years. She also claims that he would be a financial burden to the police force due to his notoriety, TMZ reports.

Despite Bondi’s concerns, it looks like Simpson will definitely be heading to the state after he leaves Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center. His lawyer told AP that there’s “no doubt” that he’ll be spending his post-prison days in Florida.

