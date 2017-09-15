Late last year, a 2005 video of Donald Trump and Billy Bush surfaced where the former spewed lewd remarks about a woman’s body. During an off-camera discussion ahead of an Access Hollywood segment, Trump said that when you’re a celebrity, you can get away with anything in terms of sexual misconduct. He then uttered, “Grab them by the pu**y. You can do anything.”

Now, those comments have resurfaced during an interview with former pro-boxer Floyd Mayweather on Hollywood Unlocked. Per Complex, the 50-0 retiree said people tend to shy away from the truth when it comes to Trump. “He speaks like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a**. You see her a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.’ Right?” Mayweather said. “So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pu**y. And?'”

Prior to trying to define Trump’s rhetoric as “locker room talk,” Mayweather also shared his thoughts on people who perceive the 71-year-old as a racist. “I’m not here to tell nobody who they can and they can’t be friends with,” he began. “I think, within this world, racism still exists. You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president and won. Before that, he was on WWE, he was on different shows, and everybody liked Donald Trump. But as soon as he ran for president…”

Mayweather, who was pictured with Trump following his election, said people are quick to judge others. In a previous interview with TMZ, he mentioned, “I don’t have nothing against nobody. He’s never been mean to me. Donald Trump came out to support me for the Manny Pacquiao fight, and I was appreciative for that. A lot of times what we do is we judge people that we really don’t know. We judge people that we really don’t know. So I’m not here to say nothing negative about nobody. Barack Obama was a good president, and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president.”

