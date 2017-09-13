Floyd Mayweather, or who this writer personally likes to refer to as “Mr. Yo, let me get a dollar” sat with YouTube star Diego for their famous Awkward Puppets interview. High off his win against Conor McGregor, Mayweather answer a bevy of questions about his professional and personal life.

The 40-year-old undefeated boxing champ said despite previously dedicating his fight against McGregor to black people, he was really in for the coins.

“The last fight that I fought, that was the money fight,’ Mayweather admitted. “For real, because the next fight, they’re going to try and get me to fight an alien on another planet.”

Mayweather reportedly pocketed $100 million after his dance in the ring with the 28-year-old last month, yet despite the huge payday, Diego wanted to know just how much money Mayweather actually he has. He admitted to having multiple accounts before actually offering an estimated figure.

“Two hundred or $300million, yeah. In different accounts,” he revealed. The conversation then turned to the women in his life in which Mayweather revealed he has several women he refers to as girlfriends.

“We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none,” Mayweather explained.

Must be nice.