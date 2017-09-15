The mystery behind Kenneka Jenkins’ death continues, despite police in Illinois releasing several clips of what appears to be the teenager stumbling through a hotel hallway and kitchen, prior to her death. In the footage, released Friday (Sept. 15), the young woman can be seen taking an elevator to a kitchen area of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill., but the clips don’t show Jenkins walking inside a freezer, where her body was later discovered.

Police plan to release 36-hours of hotel surveillance footage from the weekend that Jenkins disappeared, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The video clips haven’t provided definitive proof that the teen, who went missing after she attended a party at the hotel last Friday (Sept. 8), died inside the hotel freezer. Though it’s unclear if she was headed towards a freezer, one clip shows her staggering out of the view of the surveillance camera upon entering the kitchen.

Andrew Holmes, a Chicago activist, revealed Thursday (Sept. 14) that he personally reviewed footage of Jenkins walking into the freezer, claims of which have been disputed by her mother, Tereasa Martin.

Martin’s lawyers Larry Rogers Jr. and Sam Adam Jr., question how Jenkins ended up in the freezer, and why it took “a day and a half” for her to be found. They might also request a second autopsy, in addition to conducting their own investigation.

“At this point I’m not interested in what someone else has seen,” Adam said during a press conference Friday. “I want to see it.”

The family has not been provided full surveillance footage despite request for “all evidence” in the case.

“We have received only snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” Rogers said in a statement according to the Tribune. “The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer.”

Jenkins wasn’t discovered until last Sunday (Sep. 10), several hours after her mother filed a missing persons report. Her friends called to tell her mother that she was missing early Saturday (Sept. 9) morning.

Authorities have since interviewed a dozen people who were allegedly “involved” in the case “in some way.”

See the footage of Jenkins below.

