A few months back, Wendy Williams asked Foxy Brown to perform “Stylin’ (Remix)” during one of her fashion presentations. To Williams’ surprise, the Brooklyn rapper kindly declined.

Needless to say, the boisterous television host and friend of Foxy felt a ways. Fast forward to Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Ill Na Na’s birthday), we learn her inability to take the stage then was due to her pregnancy.

“Congratulations to Foxy Brown, she had a baby girl,” Williams recently announced on her show, to which Foxy responded by sharing the clip (above) via Instagram, further cementing its truth.

“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is, but allegedly it’s a reggae star,” Williams continued. “I’m not gonna say he’s name. Me and Foxy have a working relationship… maybe she’ll call us.”

On the evening of her birthday, Foxy Brown shared a video clip honoring her new baby girl:

“My Gorgeous, Greatest, Gray Eyed BIRTHDAY GIFT❕GLORY TO GOD My GREATEST Hit🎀

Obsessively IN LOVE Forever Your Hero, MOMMY,” she captioned, below.

Congrats to the hip-hop luminary on her new bundle of joy. No word yet on the baby’s name or who the father is.