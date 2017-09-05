Any glimpse of Frank Ocean performing is a noteworthy one. The man rarely shares candid moments on social media, but this past weekend we were all treated to a rehearsal session of Frank performing “Nikes,” featured on his acclaimed project, Blonde.

The singer’s sophomore album awarded him a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2016 — the first of his career.

Take a few minutes out of your day to be a fly on the wall.

