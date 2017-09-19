Fred The Godson Goes Stupid In The Studio On “Intro/Let It Cook”

The Bronx’s very own Fred the Godson kept his fans happy with the release of his Gordo mixtape back in August, and is keeping the ball in play with a debut album hitting streaming services in the very near future. Armed with his forever guillotine-like lines, Fred the Godson is back with a new video for the mixtape’s intro and “Let It Cook.”

Heatmakerz provides the instrumentals here as Godson bullies the beat with talk of politics, wack rappers and just overall ridiculous witticisms while posted in the studio with Rsonist.

In case you missed it, back in September, Gordo went stupid over at Funk Flex during a freestyle session over JAY-Z and R. Kelly’s “Best of Both Worlds.”

Check out the video for “Intro/Let It Cook” above.