This week, Oakland rapper G-Eazy announced that he collaborated with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky on a song. Actually, Cardi B and G-Eazy performed the song during a set at the ‘Budlight Dive Bar Tour.’ And today (Sept. 7), the RCA signee decided to release the club banger, which is titled, “No Limit,” to the masses.

READ: G-Eazy Teams Up With Jadakiss On New Song “Get A Bag”

Over a bouncy beat, Cardi, G and Rocky ride the track with ease as they exult high levels of confidence while bragging about sex, riches and their threatening presence.

“I need tongue/I need space/Give me brain, concentrate/I go foam, product case/Kill a weave, rock a lace/Fuck the Moe/Buy the ACE/Fuck the Golds/Drive a Wraith/Get the money, fuck the rollie, patty cakes/My career takin’ off/You hoes still jogging in place,” raps Bronx native Cardi B.

READ: G-Eazy Lets Loose With 3 New Tracks For His Birthday

G-Eazy is gearing up to release his forthcoming album, The Beautiful & Damned, the follow-up to 2015’s When It’s Dark Out. Earlier this year, the Oakland native also released an EP with DJ Carnage with Step Brothers.

READ: G-Eazy, 24HRs & DJ Carnage Reminisce On Old Flames In “Down For Me” (Video)

Stream “No Limit” below on Spotify.