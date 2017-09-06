G Herbo And His Artist Smoke Da D.O. Bodied A Freestyle Session With DJ Self

G Herbo is prepping the release of his debut album, Humble Beast. The Chicago native has been tirelessly releasing freebies to the masses for the past couple of weeks—including the fifth installment of his popular series, “4 Minutes of Hell.”

This week, the rapper born Herbert Wright made a pit stop over at New York City’s Power 105.1 to kick it with DJ Self. During a brief interview about Herb’s independent grind, Herbo and his newly signed artist Smoke Da D.O. spit a nasty freestyle over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

During the interview, Herbo compared the music industry to life in the streets.

“Everything is still independent. Really, this is a number game,” Herbo said. “It’s kind of like the streets. Being independent, you gotta have your own core team. Even if you go with a label, the label going to only do so much for you. They gon’ only put a spotlight on you, magnifying glass or whatever the case may be. But you still gotta have your core team working for you.”

He added that he’d rather work for himself as opposed to working for a label.

In related Herbo news, this week, the rapper released the fun-filled track “I Like.” Be on the lookout for Humble Beast in coming weeks.

Watch the freestyle above.