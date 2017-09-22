After years of banging in the streets and dropping mixtapes, Chicago’s G Herbo has overcame dire odds to finally release his debut album, Humble Beast. The 15-track album is a journey into Herbo’s troubled, yet blessed life.

His freshman debut features fellow Chicagoans Lil Bibby, Bump J, Jeremih, Lil Uzi Vert and more Producers Thelonious Martin, DP Beats, D. Watson, Don Cannon, among others helped create the LP’s beats.

VIBE recently spoke to Herbo about his arduous trek to Humble Beast and his fans.

“The reason I say it’s my favorite [Welcome to Fazoland] is because it came out so good, and I ain’t even give a f**k about rap when I made that sh*t,” Herbo says. “I ain’t even care. I cared about rap, I wanted to rap, but I was in the streets. I was missing studio sessions, missing everything, high off drink, risking my life every day while I’m recording this sh*t. My homies getting killed, I’m coming to the studio the next day recording songs.”

Herbo continues: “When people see me, I want to leave them with something. I’ve been out here in New York on some late-night sh*t at three, four in the morning in Times Square, talking to people for 40 minutes because they asking me questions,” Herbo says.

